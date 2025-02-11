Eva Longoria wants to build a home in lesser-known region of Spain often dubbed ‘little Switzerland’

EVA Longoria has revealed it is her dream to build her own home in a region hundreds of miles away from her current pad in Marbella.

The Desperate Housewives star, 49, was speaking to El Mundo when she revealed she has a strong connection to a region that is often referred to as ‘Little Switzerland’ thanks to its natural green beauty.

The autonomous community in question is Asturias, situated in the north west of the country, next to Galicia.

Longoria said she wants to buy and renovate a famous building called the Casa de Longoria, which currently lies in ruins in the town of Salas.

She admitted her Mexican husband Pepe Baston needs persuading, as he sees the site as ‘nothing more than rubble’ – adding that she sees potential in transforming the site into a home.

Asturias (pictured) has some of the greenest landscapes in Spain

Ballota is the crown in the jewel of Asturias coastline

The actress, whose family comes from Longoria, a town in Asturias, revealed that after 20 years of living in Spain – albeit not full time – she feels completely ‘at home.’

It is her personal connection to the region that has inspired her to want to renovate a property that, for her, has sentimental value.

She also wants to film future projects in Asturias, which she considers an ideal place to tell ‘stories from the north’.