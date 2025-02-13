Why selfish motorists could be fined up to €200 at Mallorca’s airport

PALMA’S Policia Local have stepped up patrols to stop the chaos of cars blocking traffic lanes to airport car parks as they wait to pick up passengers.

Long queues have been a problem in recent years, with airport operator Aena asking for help from Palma City Council.

Police patrols have so far been more of a ‘warning’ nature but transgressing motorists could face fines of up to €200.

A free 15-minute allowance for pick-ups in the two Parking Express zones is given before charges kick in.

The police say they will take action to prevent ‘the uncivil attitudes of some drivers who stop their cars on the road while waiting to pick up arriving passengers’.

“This makes it difficult for other users to pass through and can even lead to dangerous situations,” the police warned.

They recommend checking on flight arrival times in advance and to take advantage of the free 15 minutes of parking.

If a longer waiting period is needed, then the police recommend motorists park a few minutes away in nearby areas like Can Pastilla or Coll d’e Rebassa – an alternative that does not ‘endanger traffic safety’.