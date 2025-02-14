‘We want you!’ Spanish police taunt most wanted criminals with Valentine’s Day message – but do YOU recognise them?

SPANISH police have taunted the country’s most wanted criminals with a Valentine’s Day message after arresting half of the 10 men on the list.

The Policia Nacional force shared a picture on X of the five fugitives who remain on their radar for crimes including murder, drug trafficking and sexual abuse.

It wrote: “We want you… we want to see you arrested!… today we are still looking for you.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to all fugitives and the most wanted.”

Below are the five most sought after criminals on the Policia Nacional database.

?Os queremos

¡¡Os queremos ver detenidos!!



?Hoy también os seguimos buscando



Feliz #SanValentín a todos los #fugitivos y a #LosMásBuscados pic.twitter.com/FK112A1Epp — Policía Nacional (@policia) February 14, 2025

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Policia Nacional, or alternatively contact the Olive Press anonymously at tips@theolivepress.es.

Baltasar Vilar Duran

Baltasar Vilar Duran, 68, is wanted for drug trafficking charges.

He is described as ‘dangerous’ and is slim, with brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

Alvaro Pasquin Mora

Alvaro Pasquin Mora is 32 years old, with a slim build and measures 5ft5.

He is described as having dark hair and black eyes, and has several tattoos on his body.

One tattoo on his chest reads: “La suerte esta echada”, meaning ‘the die is cast’.

Meanwhile, a tattoo on the inside of his wrist is of a car’s gear stick, while other markings include a pisces symbol.

Mora is wanted for sexual abuse and threatening behaviour.

Alberto Severo de Sousa Madureira

Alberto Severo, 53, is wanted for murder and is described as slim, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Policia Nacional said he also goes by the name of David Ruben Villas-Boas Cortereal.

Segundo Cousido Vieites

Cousido Vieites is wanted for various sexual attacks against children.

The 43-year-old is described as dangerous and muscular, measuring 5ft9 and with brown hair and brown eyes.

The Policia Nacional has branded him ‘dangerous’.

Jose Manuel Canela Vazquez

Jose Vazquez, aged 50, is described as being ‘highly dangerous’ and is wanted for ‘crimes against public health’.

No further details were given about his alleged crimes, but he is described as being of an athletic build, measuring around 5ft9 and with brown or shaved h