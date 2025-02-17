John George latest: Family of murdered Belfast father fly out to Spain to hunt his killers

THE family of John George have changed their mind about returning to Spain in a move to find answers about his murder.

They plan to return soon and will visit the site where their son’s body was discovered.

The body of Belfast father-of-two John was found on January 7 close to a Rojales road-10 kilometres inland from Torrevieja- after his family reported him missing in mid-December.

They learned that he had been stripped naked and stabbed in the legs to disable him before being shot

A 32-year-old man from the Czech Republic was bailed three days later after being told he was being investigated as an alleged accomplice over the killing.

The suspected killer and his accomplice however remain on the run.

Now John’s father, Billy, says he feels he has to return to secure justice for his son, after saying earlier that he would never return to Spain.

“I feel like I need to go back, and so that’s what we plan to do,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

He made a brief visit to Spain on December 20 to file an official missing person’s report

John, disappeared days after arriving on the Costa Blanca and he stayed in Cabo Roig- south of Torrevieja.

An autopsy placed the time of his death just hours after his father last spoke to him on December 14.

An International Arrest Warrant has been issued for the alleged killer, who is believed to be on the run with an accomplice.

The Guardia Civil are coordinating investigations with Interpol with the theory that the fugitives are somewhere in Europe.

A third person who found rental properties to use as marijuana farms for the alleged murderer is apparently in Thailand.

Two people were summonsed to testify before a Torrevieja judge on January 31.

“I need to go to find the place where John’s body was left,” John’s mother, Sharon said.

“For my own peace of mind, I need to see it.”

Billy George added: “If people think that we will forget through time, then they are very wrong.”

“We need justice for what was done to our son, we will not rest until we get it.”