Victim of historic ‘Wolf Pack’ case in Spain wants detectives jailed for ‘spying on her’ in wake of horrific attack

THE SURVIVOR of the horrific ‘Wolf Pack’ attacks in Spain has called for detectives to be jailed for ‘spying on her’ after the incident.

According to Spanish news outlet Prensa Iberica, the woman’s legal team has put in a request to have two detectives jailed for two years and one day.

They are accused of privacy offences and breaching confidentiality to surveille the victim, to come to the conclusion she was able to ‘continue with her normal life’ after the attack.

It follows a judicial investigation into the surveillance of the victim, who was followed, watched and photographed in both public and private settings for three months.

Contracted by one of the accused rapists’ mothers, the surveillance was originally part of the investigation into the ‘wolf pack’ case, but was later removed.

Signed September 14 2016, the document contains images of the victim at her urbanisation’s swimming pool with notes such as ‘she is laughing and having a good time with her friends.’

It also included images of the young woman having dinner with her parents, with captions such as ‘she is dining comfortably’ and ‘she is the centre of attention.’

Captured during the months after the gang rape, the investigators concluded the victim was ‘able to continue with her normal life’.

“She smokes, she goes out, she has coffee with her friends,” it said.

The case has previously been thrown out on two occasions by Madrid judge Enrique de la Hoz, who did not take the victim’s testimony. The private eyes exercised their right not to testify.

Madrid’s provincial court forced the magistrate to reopen the case on two occasions to investigate ‘possible crimes’.

They have also criticised de la Hoz for not ‘doing anything apart from summoning the accused.’

Last summer, the judge issued an order to close the investigation as well as asking the accused if they would take the stand. The victim had already made her statement.

It comes as two of the men convicted to 15 years in prison for the rape, Jose Angel Prenda and Jesus Escudero request for shorter sentences based on the very ‘only yes means yes’ law which originally convicted them.

The law came into effect in October 2022 and overhauled criminal code to make any non-consensual sex rape.

It also dropped the lesser charge of sexual abuse, changing all violations to sexual assualt, which had tougher penalties.

That meant minimum and maximum jail sentences were cut, leading some offenders to have their terms reduced on appeal.

In 2024, another member of the ‘wolf pack’ Angel Boza had his 15-year-sentence reduced by one year thanks to the law.

The reduction occurred because of the redefinition of what constitutes rape and how sexual assault cases are penalised, leading to lower minimum sentence guidelines in certain circumstances.

While intended to protect victims more clearly, the ‘only yes means yes’ law inadvertently allowed some offenders to benefit from the reform.