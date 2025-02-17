17 Feb, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
17 Feb, 2025 @ 11:15
·
1 min read

Two flights leaving Spain are forced to return after aircraft suffered ‘technical issues’

by
Two flights leaving Spain are forced to return after aircraft suffered ‘technical issues’
SAS AIRBUS A320- SAME MAKE OF CRAFT THAT DEPARTED FUERTEVENTURA

TWO Swedish-bound planes that had departed two Canary Islands airports had to make unscheduled returns due to technical issues.

The incidents happened within 24 hours last Friday and Saturday.

The planes both went into holding patterns to burn up fuel to reduce weight before safely landing back in the Canaries.

READ MORE:

NORWEGIAN AIRWAYS PLANE

The first incident occurred on Friday afternoon when an a SAS flight left Fuerteventura for Stockholm.

The flight crew spotted a warning light for a pressurisation issue as the plane was climbing to its cruising altitude.

The captain requested a return to Fuerteventura but needed to burn off fuel, meaning the craft had to circle an area south of the airport for around 90 minutes.

A decision was then taken to land the SAS Airbus A320 at Tenerife South Airport, which it did without any problems.

The second incident was on Saturday morning and involved a Norwegian Airlines plane that had left Gran Canaria for Gothernburg.

As in the SAS flight, the captain reported a technical issue while climbing to cruising altitude.

It requested a return to Gran Canaria and went into a holding pattern to dump fuel to lighten its load on landing.

There were no problems in landing once the fuel load had been reduced.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Holiday Getaway
Previous Story

Ryanair worker is sacked after guiding planes at Mallorca airport while high on drugs

Next Story

Getting a full body health check in your own language with British-brained doctors is a real – and affordable – luxury, writes Jon Clarke

Latest from Canary Islands

Go toTop