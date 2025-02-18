Bars and restaurants revolt over ‘nonsensical’ new rules for outdoor terraces in Costa Blanca city

BARS and restaurants in Guardamar del Segura are fuming over a new law that forces the removal of outdoor terraces each night and banning any permanent fixtures and fittings.

The measure has been described as ‘nonsensical’ by 70 traders who have signed a letter of complaint to Guardamar City Council.

A group has been formed to fight the measure and plans to hold protests as well as calling for talks with the council, and briefing residents on the situation.

“We want the council to stop putting obstacles in front of us,” the group said.

The measure was passed in 2022 and the council says those affected have had a long grace period to adapt to the rules.

Fixed terrace hoardings are no longer permitted, with traders saying it will create noise for residents having to remove chairs and tables each night.

Planters that mark out a terrace space will not be permitted after closing time.

Businesses have warned they might not be able to set up the next day if they find cars parked where the terraces should be- something they pay money for to Guardamar council.

The law though does allow businesses to ask the authority for traffic signs to be erected making it clear that parking is banned in space designated for terraces.

The Policia Local however said in a recent report that it ‘cannot guarantee the removal of all cars so that a business can set up a terrace during opening hours’.

Guardamar mayor Jose Luis Saez said: “The aim of the law is to ensure public space that belongs to everyone is not blocked off when businesses are closed.”

He stated that of the 132 registered terraces, 42% had already complied with the new regulations or are in the process of doing so.