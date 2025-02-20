20 Feb, 2025
20 Feb, 2025 @ 14:38
‘Blood rain’ warning for Spain: ‘Calima’ phenomenon will blow into Andalucia from today

by
March 15, 2022 (Malaga) Rain with mud in Malaga due to the arrival of Saharian calima. The intrusion of a large mass in suspension is leaving the streets and cars covered with red dust, the same color as the sky.

WEATHER experts in Spain are predicting the arrival of the so-called ‘calima’ phenomenon today.

From this afternoon, the skies are expected to turn hazy and brown or red as they become filled with billions of particles of dust from the Saharan region of Africa.

The particles are being pushed into Andalucia via the Gulf of Cadiz, where a small area of low pressure is encouraging winds from the south.

It means that by the weekend, many parts of southern Spain will be hit by the calima, just in time for predicted showers.

The rain will carry the particles of dust down to the ground, leaving buildings, cars and other objects splattered by the mud.

According to state weather agency AEMET, rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday along the Costa del Sol, including Malaga city, Marbella and Estepona.

On Friday, the chance of rain is around 85%, but this will increase even further on Saturday, with the most rainfall expected to fall until midday that day.

Inland areas of Malaga will also be hit by showers, while the rain will fall on Ronda and Velez-Malaga on Saturday.

Sevilla, Granada and Cordoba are expected to see showers on Saturday morning.

Temperatures along the Costa del Sol will remain pleasant at around 20C, falling to around 15C in inland areas.

Laurence Dollimore

Laurence Dollimore is a Spanish-speaking, NCTJ-trained journalist with almost a decade’s worth of experience.
The London native has a BA in International Relations from the University of Leeds and and an MA in the same subject from Queen Mary University London.
He earned his gold star diploma in multimedia journalism at the prestigious News Associates in London in 2016, before immediately joining the Olive Press at their offices on the Costa del Sol.
After a five-year stint, Laurence returned to the UK to work as a senior reporter at the Mail Online, where he remained for two years before coming back to the Olive Press as Digital Editor in 2023.
He continues to work for the biggest newspapers in the UK, who hire him to investigate and report on stories in Spain.
These include the Daily Mail, Telegraph, Mail Online, Mail on Sunday and The Sun and Sun Online.
He has broken world exclusives on everything from the Madeleine McCann case to the anti-tourism movement in Tenerife.

