‘Blood rain’ warning for Spain: ‘Calima’ phenomenon will blow into Andalucia from today

WEATHER experts in Spain are predicting the arrival of the so-called ‘calima’ phenomenon today.

From this afternoon, the skies are expected to turn hazy and brown or red as they become filled with billions of particles of dust from the Saharan region of Africa.

The particles are being pushed into Andalucia via the Gulf of Cadiz, where a small area of low pressure is encouraging winds from the south.

It means that by the weekend, many parts of southern Spain will be hit by the calima, just in time for predicted showers.

The rain will carry the particles of dust down to the ground, leaving buildings, cars and other objects splattered by the mud.

According to state weather agency AEMET, rain is predicted for Friday and Saturday along the Costa del Sol, including Malaga city, Marbella and Estepona.

On Friday, the chance of rain is around 85%, but this will increase even further on Saturday, with the most rainfall expected to fall until midday that day.

Inland areas of Malaga will also be hit by showers, while the rain will fall on Ronda and Velez-Malaga on Saturday.

Sevilla, Granada and Cordoba are expected to see showers on Saturday morning.

Temperatures along the Costa del Sol will remain pleasant at around 20C, falling to around 15C in inland areas.