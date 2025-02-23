23 Feb, 2025
23 Feb, 2025 @ 18:58
1 min read

GIVEAWAY: Win a FREE Italian meal for two at the fantastic Metro Ristorante in Benalmadena

METRO Ristorante is giving away a free meal for two to celebrate its reopening this month.

The much-loved Italian restaurant, run by Metro Grupo, is situated in the heart of Benalmadena port.

For a chance to win the free meal at Ristorante, simply click on this link here and fill in your name and contact details.

Whether you’re craving a light bite or a hearty meal, Metro Ristorante offers something for everyone.

The hotspot reopened this month and boasts a sophisticated location in the port.

Diners can enjoy hearty pasta or the freshest seafood dishes, washed down with a vino from the restaurant’s impressive wine collection.

Ristorante is just one of over a dozen restaurants along the Costa del Sol that form part of the trusted Metro family.

These include Nomad Marbella, Jacks Smokehouse and Max Beach in Mijas.

The competition will close at 11.59pm on Tuesday, February 25.

