Wet weekend in Spain: Rain is forecast across the country – including four days of showers on the Costa del Sol

THIS bank holiday weekend will see rain sweep the country, with four days of showers on Malaga’s coastline.

While many people living in Andalucia will jet off this weekend to enjoy the bank holiday, they may be disappointed by the weather.

From Wednesday, grey skies will roll into the region, with rain predicted in the morning.

Thick clouds will continue on Thursday, followed by continuous downpours at the weekend.

Friday morning will see 65% chance of rain on the Costa del Sol, followed by 95% that afternoon.

Andalucia Day will have lows of 14C and highs of 18C, so at least you won’t be shivering.

On Saturday, the rain will continue, with a 90% chance of precipitations, highs of 20C and lows of 13C.

The following Sunday, the sun will start to fight back against persistent rain, despite still registering a 95% chance of downpours.

Temperatures will reach as high as 19C and lows of 13C.

Next week doesn’t get much better, with 60% rain and clouds also predicted on Monday.