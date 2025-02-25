25 Feb, 2025
25 Feb, 2025 @ 12:59
Wet weekend in Spain: Rain is forecast across the country – including four days of showers on the Costa del Sol

by
January 28, 2025, San SebastiÃ¡N, Guipuzcoa, Spain: People watch from under their umbrellas as waves crash against the breakwater in San Sebastian during storm Herminia, with waves of almost seven metres today on the Cantabrian coast. (Credit Image: © Elsa A Bravo/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire)

THIS bank holiday weekend will see rain sweep the country, with four days of showers on Malaga’s coastline. 

While many people living in Andalucia will jet off this weekend to enjoy the bank holiday, they may be disappointed by the weather. 

From Wednesday, grey skies will roll into the region, with rain predicted in the morning. 

Thick clouds will continue on Thursday, followed by continuous downpours at the weekend. 

Friday morning will see 65% chance of rain on the Costa del Sol, followed by 95% that afternoon. 

Andalucia Day will have lows of 14C and highs of 18C, so at least you won’t be shivering. 

On Saturday, the rain will continue, with a 90% chance of precipitations, highs of 20C and lows of 13C.

The following Sunday, the sun will start to fight back against persistent rain, despite still registering a 95% chance of downpours. 

Temperatures will reach as high as 19C and lows of 13C. 

Next week doesn’t get much better, with 60% rain and clouds also predicted on Monday.

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

