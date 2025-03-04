4 Mar, 2025
4 Mar, 2025 @ 17:00
Stolen €400k Aston Martin rams police car during high-speed Madrid chase as officers leap to safety

A MOVIE-STYLE car chase in Madrid involving a stolen €400,000 Aston Martin saw the driver ram a Guardia Civil vehicle with officers jumping out to avoid injury.

The thief, 40, was arrested close to Chamartin railway station in the early hours of Tuesday morning, after fleeing on foot.

He’s been charged with car theft, breaching road safety, and assaulting a police officer.

READ MORE:

END OF CHASE FOR ASTON MARTIN

The Spaniard was flagged down at a checkpoint in Majadahonda at around 2.20am but ramped up his speed in the luxury car to lead the Guardia Civil on a high-speed chase.

He fled towards the M-503, initiating and zig-zagged through several streets causing danger to other road users.

A Guardia patrol vehicle parked up at an entrance to the M-503 to block him off but he simply rammed it.

The officers were able to leap out to safety to avoid potential injury.

The chase then continued along the A-6, with the Aston Martin showing its high-speed colours until the thief lost control at kilometre point 6, hitting a median and bursting a tyre.

He didn’t give up and ran away under his own steam for a few metres until he fell into the clutches of the Guardia Civil and a Tuesday court appearance.

It’s to be hoped that the Aston Martin owner had full insurance coverage.

