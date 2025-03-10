Jellyfish alert in Spain as a second Portuguese Man o’ War washes up on the Costa del Sol

ANOTHER Portuguese Man o’ War has been spotted on the beaches of the Costa del Sol.

A specimen of the deadly jellyfish washed up on Carvajal beach, in the tourist town of Fuengirola on Sunday.

Fuengirola Se Queja, an Instagram account, put out a warning to its users, highlighting that the Portuguese Man O’ War is ‘highly dangerous’ and is capable of killing humans.

The news comes after last week’s sighting on Costalita beach, in Estepona.

The sea creature tends to wash up on the beaches of the Costa del Sol during spring and autumn, when ocean currents and winds bring them closer to shore.

This weekend’s sighting (credit: @fuengirolasequeja)

Sightings typically increase when winds blow from the Atlantic, as the creatures originate from the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean and are carried into the Mediterranean.

Portuguese Man o’ War can be identified by their ‘balloon-like’ float which can rise up to six inches above the waterline.

Lurking below the surface are tentacles which can stretch up to 30 metres long and contain stingers capable of paralysing and killing small fish.

Stings can be very painful and cause welts in humans. On rare occasions they can cause death by sparking an allergic reaction or a cardiovascular event, particularly in vulnerable people such as the elderly or those with heart conditions.

If spotted, swimmers are advised to vacate the area immediately.