Scientists in Spain discover REAL secret to longevity after studying DNA of 117-year-old woman

SPANISH scientists claim they have discovered the REAL secret to a long life after studying a 117-year-old’s DNA.

Researchers at Barcelona University have investigated the microbiome and DNA of Spain’s oldest person in order to unlock the key to longevity.

Maria Branyas, who passed away last year at 117-years-old reportedly had the ‘microbiome of a child’ and ‘a privileged genome’, allowing her to live until such an old age.

According to genetics professor Manel Esteller, she inherited genes which made her cells to ‘act younger’, cutting her biological age by 17 years.

Maria Branyas on her 115th birthday

The combination of this with a healthy microbiome also protected her from illnesses and reduced intestinal inflammation.

Branyas’ daughter, cited this as the reason for her old age, saying ‘she’s lived so long because she’s never been ill.’

The Girona resident survived the Covid-19 pandemic and was only beginning to lose her eyesight, memory and hearing when she passed.

She became the world’s oldest person in 2023 after the death of French centenarian, Lucile Randon. Branyas is the oldest Spaniard ever to have lived.

Maria Branyas reached 113-years-old during COVID-19 pandemic

It is hoped Esteller’s findings will lead to advances in anti-aging medicines as well as provide insight into which foods promote longevity-linked prebiotics.

Researchers carried out an in depth analysis of Branyas’ tissues, finding she had a superb lipid profile, with HDL (good) cholesterol and low LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Her blood sugar regulation was also exceptional, meaning she was less likely to develop diseases such as diabetes.

Branyas also had a perfectly balanced autoimmune immune system, minimal inflammation and crucial proteins for cell function.

She also led a very healthy lifestyle, following a Mediterranean diet and eating three yoghurts a day, something which may have contributed to her healthy microbiome.

Branyas enjoyed walking, did not drink alcohol or smoke and was frequently surrounded by loved ones.

The most comprehensive study of a supercentenarian to date, Esteller’s research is an important milestone in understanding how we can live not only longer, but healthier.