11 Mar, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
11 Mar, 2025 @ 13:34
··
1 min read

Scientists in Spain discover REAL secret to longevity after studying DNA of 117-year-old woman

by
The world's oldest person
Maria Branyas Morera, who this week became the world's oldest person.

SPANISH scientists claim they have discovered the REAL secret to a long life after studying a 117-year-old’s DNA.

Researchers at Barcelona University have investigated the microbiome and DNA of Spain’s oldest person in order to unlock the key to longevity.

Maria Branyas, who passed away last year at 117-years-old reportedly had the ‘microbiome of a child’ and ‘a privileged genome’, allowing her to live until such an old age.

According to genetics professor Manel Esteller, she inherited genes which made her cells to ‘act younger’, cutting her biological age by 17 years.

Maria Branyas
Maria Branyas on her 115th birthday

The combination of this with a healthy microbiome also protected her from illnesses and reduced intestinal inflammation. 

Branyas’ daughter, cited this as the reason for her old age, saying ‘she’s lived so long because she’s never been ill.’ 

The Girona resident survived the Covid-19 pandemic and was only beginning to lose her eyesight, memory and hearing when she passed. 

She became the world’s oldest person in 2023 after the death of French centenarian, Lucile Randon. Branyas is the oldest Spaniard ever to have lived. 

Esrvsbrwaaag0dn
Maria Branyas reached 113-years-old during COVID-19 pandemic

It is hoped Esteller’s findings will lead to advances in anti-aging medicines as well as provide insight into which foods promote longevity-linked prebiotics.

Researchers carried out an in depth analysis of Branyas’ tissues, finding she had  a superb lipid profile, with HDL (good) cholesterol and low LDL (bad) cholesterol. 

Her blood sugar regulation was also exceptional, meaning she was less likely to develop diseases such as diabetes.

Branyas also had a perfectly balanced autoimmune immune system, minimal inflammation and crucial proteins for cell function.

She also led a very healthy lifestyle, following a Mediterranean diet and eating three yoghurts a day, something which may have contributed to her healthy microbiome. 

Branyas enjoyed walking, did not drink alcohol or smoke and was frequently surrounded by loved ones. 

The most comprehensive study of a supercentenarian to date, Esteller’s research is an important milestone in understanding how we can live not only longer, but healthier. 

Tags:

Related Articles

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Mild spring predicted as Spain notches up seventh successive 'warm' winter
Previous Story

Mild spring predicted as Spain notches up seventh successive ‘warm’ winter

Latest from Catalunya

Go toTop