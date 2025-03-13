Triple A worker fumes as Marbella animal shelter floods for second time following town hall’s €1.8m upgrade

A MARBELLA animal shelter is fuming after facilities flood for the second time since a €1.8m upgrade from the town hall.

Heavy rain this week has filled the Triple A animal shelter in Marbella with water despite being just over a year old.

Following complaints from volunteers and staff, Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz has assured the centre is ‘under warranty’ and will be improved.

The main issues include poor drainage on the floors.

In the video, a volunteer walks around puddles of water, looking into the dog’s cages, also flooded.

The animals took refuge in their beds but with several buckets on the floor to catch leaks, it seems the problem is getting out of control.

“It’s clear that they didn’t want to spend much on the new facilities or they were designed by the engineers on duty without interest or imagination, they just wanted their photo taken with politicians,” said activist Javier Peromingo.

“We’re soaked, using buckets for the rain filtering through the roofs and the drains that don’t remove any water.”

The new centre was reported as a ‘botched job’ from its inauguration in March 2024, with water a principal issue.

Triple A staff warned the works were not being carried out properly, but were reportedly ignored.

The Town Hall awarded €1,255,472.47 for the work, although in the end it cost €1,864,403.91 euros, with extra costs of €608,931.44 (48.50%).

It follows the clearing of the charity in a horrendous animal abuse case last week.