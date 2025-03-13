13 Mar, 2025
13 Mar, 2025 @ 16:25
1 min read

Triple A worker fumes as Marbella animal shelter floods for second time following town hall’s €1.8m upgrade

A MARBELLA animal shelter is fuming after facilities flood for the second time since a €1.8m upgrade from the town hall. 

Heavy rain this week has filled the Triple A animal shelter in Marbella with water despite being just over a year old. 

Following complaints from volunteers and staff, Marbella mayor Angeles Muñoz has assured the centre is ‘under warranty’ and will be improved.  

The main issues include poor drainage on the floors.

In the video, a volunteer walks around puddles of water, looking into the dog’s cages, also flooded. 

The animals took refuge in their beds but with several buckets on the floor to catch leaks, it seems the problem is getting out of control. 

“It’s clear that they didn’t want to spend much on the new facilities or they were designed by the engineers on duty without interest or imagination, they just wanted their photo taken with politicians,” said activist Javier Peromingo.

“We’re soaked, using buckets for the rain filtering through the roofs and the drains that don’t remove any water.”

The new centre was reported as a ‘botched job’ from its inauguration in March 2024, with water a principal issue. 

Triple A staff warned the works were not being carried out properly, but were reportedly ignored. 

The Town Hall awarded €1,255,472.47 for the work, although in the end it cost €1,864,403.91 euros, with extra costs of €608,931.44 (48.50%).

It follows the clearing of the charity in a horrendous animal abuse case last week. 

Yzabelle Bostyn

Yzabelle Bostyn is an NCTJ trained journalist who started her journalistic career at the Olive Press in 2023.
Before moving to Spain, she studied for a BA in English Literature and Hispanic Studies at the University of Sheffield.
After graduating she moved to the university’s journalism department, one of the best in the UK.
Throughout the past few years, she has taken on many roles including social media marketing, copywriting and radio presenting.
She then took a year out to travel Latin America, scaling volcanoes in Guatemala and swimming with sharks in Belize.
Then, she came to the Olive Press last year where she has honed her travel writing skills and reported on many fantastic experiences such as the Al Andalus luxury train.
She has also undertaken many investigations, looking into complex issues like Spain’s rental crisis and rising cancer rates.
Always willing to help, she has exposed many frauds and scams, working alongside victims to achieve justice.
She is most proud of her work on Nolotil, a drug linked to the deaths of many Brits in Spain.
A campaign launched by Yzabelle has received considerable support and her coverage has been by the UK and Spanish media alike.
Her writing has featured on many UK news outlets from the Sun to the Mail Online, who contracted her to report for them in Tenerife on growing tourism issues.
Recently, she has appeared on Times Radio covering deadly flooding in Valencia.

