Novak Djokovic is fined €10,000 for ‘illegal’ renovations at his Marbella villa

TENNIS legend Novak Djokovic has been fined €10,000 for making renovations to his Marbella villa without council approval.

The Serbian ace is currently in America, playing in the Miami Open.

The two €5,000 penalties date back 15 months when Marbella City Council opened a file on the unauthorised work at the star’s Sierra Blanca urbanisation home.

LUXURY: Bedroom in Djokovic’s home

Djokovic has been ordered to remove a basement parking area.

He’s also been sanctioned for creating three floors, building a bathroom and shower as well as a porch, and for not observing minimum distances to property boundaries.

The villa is in a discreet location around five minutes drive from the centre of Marbella with sea and mountain views.

The Djokovic family spend a few weeks each year there as the player spends most of his time on the road.

Djokovic bought the property in 2020 for €10 million, which previously attracted a weekly rental price of €10,000.

Unsurprisingly the grounds have a tennis court as well as large barbecue area and patio,

The villa has nine bedrooms and eight bathrooms, an indoor swimming pool, several lounges, a cinema and television room, a games room with billiards and table football, a spa, with sauna and Turkish bath, and a fully-equipped gym.

The main rooms are decorated in a mix of Mediterranean and Moroccan styles.