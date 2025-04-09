Brits travelling to Spain with children this summer are warned over one important rule

THE UK Foreign Office has published some important safety advice for tourists visiting Spain with children.

It points out that families need to be aware of an important rule if they are planning to hire a car and what it means for youngsters.

Traffic laws make it clear that children are not allowed to travel in the front seat of the car- unless the back seats are already occupied by underage travellers.

READ MORE:

The Foreign Office website states: “Children are only permitted to travel in the front seat of the car if the rear seats are already occupied by other children or if the vehicle does not have rear seats.”

Booster or child seats are compulsory for youngsters that are below 1.35 metres in height.

Parents are reminded to ask rental companies for booster seats and to ensure they are properly installed, because they could be fined if they are not.

“Car hire agencies can provide child seats, so let them know you need one when you reserve the car,” the Foreign Office advised.

It also issued a reminder that wearing seat belts in the front and back of a car is mandatory.

The Foreign Office also pointed out the rules over driving and talking on a mobile phone.

“It is illegal to use a mobile phone when driving, even if you have pulled over to the side of the road. You must be completely away from the road.”

“Using an earpiece is also illegal. Only completely hands-free units are allowed,” it added.