WATCH: Spot inspection in Spain finds Chinese restaurant’s ‘roast duck’ is in fact PIGEON – among other horrors

A CHINESE restaurant in Madrid has been closed after a police inspection found two dead and plucked street pigeons awaiting to be cooked and served to unsuspecting customers.



Products without sanitary control, prohibited foods and overall conditions that pose a risk to public health were reported by the local police.



The inspection took place on March 25 when officers of the Usera police department entered the restaurant for a routine inspection.



Immediately upon entering the restaurant, the police found certain problems.

A video from the Madrid Police Department shows the horrible conditions in the restaurant

The music was playing too loud, emergency exits were blocked by trash and the fire extinguishers did not comply with the regulations.

However, the most serious violations were found in the restaurant kitchen and in a hidden storage area, which was found behind a sliding wall in the toilet for people with reduced mobility.



The secret door hid an area which was filled with eight old and rusty industrial freezers, in which was a ton of fish and meat stored without any labels, traceability or temperature control.



Among the products seized were frozen black hens without sanitary identification, strips of meat hung on clotheslines with fans dripping grease on cardboard on the floor and rat traps with decomposing meat as bait.

One of the most intriguing discoveries was the sight of two plucked pigeons, presumably to be cooked and served to unsuspecting customers as lacquered Chinese duck.

Many sea cucumbers were also found. This is a species whose commercialisation and consumption is prohibited due to its endangered status.

In the kitchen, rusty pans were piled up on the floor, there was grease accumulation all over the floor, tiles and stoves.



A makeshift gas evacuation system was installed as well. This is absolutely not in accordance with fire safety regulations.

Cockroaches were seen roaming around the kitchen. In addition to that, the workers handled the food without gloves, hats and wearing watches and rings, one of the basic rules of food hygiene.



The set of infractions greatly exceeds the minimum standards required for food safety regulations.



After the inspection, the food was sealed and the restaurant was closed immediately.



According to police sources, the owner of the restaurant was charged with an alleged crime against public health, by putting the integrity of consumers at risk.



And another against fauna and flora, for the possession and alleged use of protected or unauthorized animal species for human consumption.