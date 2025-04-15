Mystery of dead body discovered face down on a Spanish beach next to Gibraltar is solved

THE body of a man was found on the beach of San Bernardo, in La Linea, right next to Gibraltar.

The body was lying face down in the sand, near the area of the promenade at restaurant Mireia.

Investigators were initially perplexed as it was quickly clear that the man hadn’t been dragged in by the sea and washed ashore, since he was found far from the water and completely dry.

It turned out to be a deceased 45-year old man who worked as a waiter in a local restaurant in La Linea.

People walking on the promenade where the lifeless body was found

Although the exact cause of his death hasn’t been confirmed by the autopsy, most signs point to the fact that the man suffered from a cardiac arrest.

In addition, no obvious signs of violence have been found, which suggests that the cause of death would not be related to a violent event.

The National Police responded to the scene very quickly once the body was discovered, the Local Police was also seen securing the area while the first inspections were carried out.

This isn’t the first time a lifeless body was found lying on beaches in La Linea and Gibraltar.

Both in 2023 and 2024 bodies were found in the water in La Linea, presumably immigrants who drowned while trying to cross the Strait of Gibraltar.