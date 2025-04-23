Tragedy in Ronda: Lifeless body of cyclist found in ravine is third death on Malaga’s roads in a single day

A CYCLIST was found dead in a ravine in the municipality of Montejaque, close to Ronda on Tuesday.

The body was discovered in a hard-to-reach area along the MA-80403 road, which connects Malaga with the Ronda-Sevilla route and passes through the Los Caballeros dam – known locally as Montejaque’s ‘ghost reservoir’.

With this event, the death toll on Malaga province’s roads rises to three in a single day, with the discovery of a charred body inside a burning vehicle, and a 58-year old motorcyclist dying after a serious incident.

Mountain rescue services retrieved the body. (Photo: Cordon Press)

Emergency services received a call around 6:20pm from a witness alerting the discovery of the deceased person at the scene.

The witness mentioned seeing a bicycle helmet at the indicated point, to which emergency services responded.

Due to the difficult terrain, members of the Mountain Rescue and Intervention Group (GREIM) were called in to assist.

Rescue teams located the body of a cyclist next to a bicycle, near the entrance to the Hundidero cave. It is believed the individual fell from a height of approximately 50 metres.

The identity of the deceased and further details surrounding the circumstances of the incident have not yet been released.

The authorities have started an investigation into what might have caused the accident.