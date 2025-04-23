WATCH: Motorist escapes with minor injuries after driving car off Costa Blanca promenade

FIREFIGHTERS rescued an elderly motorist trapped in her car after it drove off a Torrevieja promenade and flipped onto its side.

The accident happened at around 6am on Tuesday with the vehicle ending up on its right-hand side next to the wall and among the rocks of the Paseo Juan Aparicio.

The female motorist, 79, apparently suffered a distraction which caused her to lose control of the car.

She had just left a parking lot assigned to one of the promenade buildings with road access permitted only to Paseo residents.

Reports described her as ‘foreign’ but no details about her nationality have been made public.

Despite the time of the morning, the promenade was busy and many people took photos and images of the scene.

A fire crew from the Torrevieja Park station freed the motorist who suffered only minor injuries.

She was taken to Torrevieja Hospital for treatment.

The Policia Local carried out a breathalyser test and the driver was clear of alcohol or drugs.