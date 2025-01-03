Miraculous escape for motorist after car plunges 15 metres off motorway bridge in Spain

A 32-YEAR-OLD motorist cheated death on Thursday when his car plunged 15 metres off a bridge on the AP-7 motorway in the north of Alicante province.

The vehicle hit the central median barriers shortly before 3pm.

It fell through the gap with the two carriageways on separate bridges over the Gorgos river.

DAMAGED CAR AFTER 15 METRE PLUNGE

Fire crews from Denia and Benissa were called to the accident scene at kilometre point 617 near to Gata de Gorgos.

Despite the big drop, the driver survived and was carried by stretcher onto the motorway where an ambulance was waiting.

He suffered a head injury along with ankle and wrist fractures and was taken to Denia Hospital with authorities describing his condition as ‘serious’.

The carriageway was reopened two hours after the accident.

SCENE ON AP-7

No more details about the motorist- including his nationality have been supplied- or how his car came to hit the median.