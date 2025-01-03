3 Jan, 2025
3 Jan, 2025 @ 12:05
1 min read

2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Aguilas with pool garage – € 145,000

Apartment

Aguilas, Murcia

  2 beds

  2 baths

€ 145,000

Experience the ultimate combination of comfort, luxury and panoramic views in this beautiful flat in Los Collados Altos, Águilas. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom property offers not only serene living but also access to excellent amenities and a carefree Mediterranean lifestyle. Enjoy Panoramic Views and Luxury Step inside your new home and be immediately enchanted by the generous terrace that invites you to fully enjoy the Mediterranean outdoors. Whether it is a leisurely breakfast overlooking the sea and Isla del Fraile, or an atmospheric sunset dinner – this view will become a permanent part… See full property details

