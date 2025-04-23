Spanish team rescues orca entangled in fishing netting in the Strait of Gibraltar as whale season ramps up

A VULNERABLE orca caught in discarded fishing gear has been freed in the Strait of Gibraltar, following a high-stakes rescue mission by Spanish authorities and marine conservation groups.

The orca, part of a pod of at least 11 whales spotted hunting tuna near Cape Spartel, was found with a buoy, barrel, and several ropes tightly entangled around its right pectoral fin.

The entanglement, believed to be from longline fishing gear, left the animal unable to swim freely or feed – a potentially fatal situation.

The rescue operation, led by Spain’s Ministry for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge (MITECO), was launched after poor weather delayed earlier attempts over the weekend.

Teams mobilised early on Monday to search the Strait, successfully locating the injured whale.

(credit: Sea Shepherd France)

Once found, a specialised vessel was dispatched to attempt the delicate process of disentangling the orca.

The operation followed strict international guidelines set by the International Whaling Commission, with trained personnel taking the lead under MITECO’s coordination.

The ministry had hosted targeted training in Malaga earlier this year to prepare for precisely this kind of event.

Several organisations collaborated on the mission, including Sea Shepherd France, CIRCE, WeWhale, Sea Observer, and FIRMM, alongside units from the Civil Guard and Maritime Service.

This particular orca belongs to the critically monitored population that migrates through the Strait of Gibraltar and the Gulf of Cadiz – a group listed as vulnerable under Spanish law.

(credit: Sea Shepherd France)

Conservation efforts are governed by multiple legal protections, including the Spanish Catalogue of Endangered Species, which prohibits disturbing or approaching the animals.

These rules also bar boats from getting within 60 metres of cetaceans, as well as feeding them or polluting the waters with waste or noise.

The rescue comes at the start of whale season in the Strait – a busy migratory route for marine mammals.

While the disentanglement operation ended in success, officials stress that prevention is just as vital.

Discarded fishing gear remains one of the leading threats to marine life, especially in heavily trafficked zones like the Strait of Gibraltar.

Spain’s vulnerable orca population has been the focus of enhanced conservation measures since 2017.

As whale season kicks off once again, authorities and environmental groups will be fighting hard to keep them safe.