23 Apr, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
23 Apr, 2025 @ 11:20
··
1 min read

Drunk tourist falls off boat and drowns at Costa Blanca marina

by
Drunk tourist falls off his boat and drowns at Costa Blanca marina

A DRUNK Belgian man fell off his boat moored at Alicante marina and drowned last Sunday night.

The Todo Alicante news portal says the incident happened at around 10.20pm and the Policia Nacional have confirmed it as an accidental death.

Witnesses said the 69-year-old fell into the water and hit his head on either the pier or part of his boat.

READ MORE:

ALICANTE MARINA

A German couple in a neighbouring craft heard some strange noises and shouts from outside and with the help of a torch spotted the man floating in the water.

One of them jumped in to rescue him and get him to dry land.

Resuscitation manoeuvres were then performed but with no success.

The German lady giving the CPR told police that the man gave off a strong stench of alcohol.

Alicante port authority CCTV footage confirmed he had been drinking as cameras caught him staggering around his yacht before falling into the sea.

The Belgian was a regular visitor to Alicante and was known by the couple.

His body was removed by authorities at 12.45am.

Tags:

Related Articles

Alex Trelinski

Alex worked for 30 years for the BBC as a presenter, producer and manager. He covered a variety of areas specialising in sport, news and politics. After moving to the Costa Blanca over a decade ago, he edited a newspaper for 5 years and worked on local radio.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Previous Story

The Digital Nomad’s Guide to Living on the Costa del Sol in 2025

Next Story

Spanish team rescues orca entangled in fishing netting in the Strait of Gibraltar as whale season ramps up

Latest from Alicante

Go toTop