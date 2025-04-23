Drunk tourist falls off boat and drowns at Costa Blanca marina

A DRUNK Belgian man fell off his boat moored at Alicante marina and drowned last Sunday night.

The Todo Alicante news portal says the incident happened at around 10.20pm and the Policia Nacional have confirmed it as an accidental death.

Witnesses said the 69-year-old fell into the water and hit his head on either the pier or part of his boat.

A German couple in a neighbouring craft heard some strange noises and shouts from outside and with the help of a torch spotted the man floating in the water.

One of them jumped in to rescue him and get him to dry land.

Resuscitation manoeuvres were then performed but with no success.

The German lady giving the CPR told police that the man gave off a strong stench of alcohol.

Alicante port authority CCTV footage confirmed he had been drinking as cameras caught him staggering around his yacht before falling into the sea.

The Belgian was a regular visitor to Alicante and was known by the couple.

His body was removed by authorities at 12.45am.