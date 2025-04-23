Man exploited 40 migrants by cramming them into his flat in Spain and charging €100 per month in rent

UP to 40 migrants were crammed into a Valencia region flat and charged around €100 per month to stay.

The Policia Nacional have arrested a 24-year-old man in Xirivella where the rental property was located.

He’s been charged with facilitating illegal immigration.

READ MORE:

Police stumbled upon the exploitation when helping to execute an eviction of the flat due to payment arrears.

Officers discovered 19 non-Spaniards living there, with 11 of them having no authorisation to be in the country.

The lease holder- a foreign national- also resided at the address with inquiries revealing that at times 40 people stayed there.

The conditions were described by the Policia Nacional as ‘unhealthy and overcrowded’.

Investigations are continuing to see if other people helped the tenant in exploiting vulnerable migrants.