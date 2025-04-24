24 Apr, 2025
24 Apr, 2025 @ 16:00
Booze cruise: Shambolic seaborne saga as yacht thieves have to call coast guard for help after getting lost off Spain’s Mallorca

by

IN a tale that sounds more like a deleted scene from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Poundshop Years, two homeless men have been nicked after commandeering a 12-metre yacht from a posh Mallorca marina – and then getting hopelessly lost at sea.

The dynamic duo, aged 53 and 59, allegedly swiped the sailboat – gloriously named Peregrin Tuk (yes, like the Hobbit) – from swanky San Antonio de la Playa Yacht Club in Can Pastilla. CCTV footage reportedly caught the pair setting sail like they were off on a jolly around the Med… except it went pear-shaped fast.

Several hours later, the amateur Argonauts had to ring up the Spanish coast guard from the Cabrera area, utterly baffled as to where they’d ended up. Enter the Guardia Civil, who promptly hauled them back to shore in a patrol boat. 

The men were marched before a judge in Manacor on Tuesday, with the case now sailing its way to Palma’s courts.

Meanwhile, the fuming yacht owners are absolutely seething:

“They’ve destroyed it. They’ve vandalised it. They’ve turned it into a floating bin.”

Apparently the boat’s once-pristine interior now resembles the aftermath of a budget stag do, complete with mystery stains and ‘several large bottles’ of booze the owners insist weren’t theirs.

And it’s not just the sea-bound squatters in hot water – the yacht club’s security is also under fire, with the owners demanding to know how two tipsy treasure hunters managed to pinch a boat without so much as a raised eyebrow.

