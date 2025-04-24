Kebab shop owner didn’t pay vulnerable illegal migrants- including children- who worked for him in Spain

A KEBAB shop owner has been arrested by the Policia Nacional for allegedly exploiting illegal migrants.
The 41-year-old man originally from Pakistan had a store in Biar(Alicante) with his main outlet in Yecla(Murcia).
The businessman employed people from his country- two of whom were minors aged 17 and 15 years- who were illegally in Spain and therefore vulnerable to exploitation.
The workers were not registered with social security and had no job contracts.
They endured long hours but got paid nothing, though in lieu of a salary they were given somewhere to sleep and were fed
The Policia Nacional got involved after a former employee blew the whistle on what was going on.
He said the shop owner seized all of his identity papers and personal effects when he started working for him.
A series of inspections were carried out which verified that most of his staff were not registered with Spanish authorities or did not have a work permit.
The businessman has been charged with infringing workers’ rights and rights of foreign nationals.
Seven others have been arrested including a Moroccan for forging documents.
The rest were detained for breaking immigration laws.
The Policia Nacional said investigations are still continuing.