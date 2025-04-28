Orange alert: Winds of up to 90kmh set to batter parts of Andalucia today – while yet another Atlantic storm threatens the May bank holiday weekend

STRONG winds of up to 90km/h have triggered orange weather alerts across parts of Andalucia today, as meteorologists warn of further disruption later in the week.

Spain’s national weather agency AEMET has issued serious warnings for several provinces, with the Strait of Gibraltar and coastal areas of Cadiz facing the most severe conditions.

The powerful easterly winds, which began early this morning, are expected to continue throughout the day with maximum intensity between 12pm and 6pm in Cadiz province, where gusts could reach dangerous speeds of 90km/h.

Lunes y martes con levante intenso y rachas localmente muy fuertes en la provincia de Cádiz. Atención a los avisos en https://t.co/NBYyxbV8Tq pic.twitter.com/o9umfdBbZk April 28, 2025

Other affected areas include Grazalema, where winds of up to 80km/h are forecast, while Malaga’s Antequera and Ronda regions, along with parts of Seville province, can expect gusts of around 70km/h.

Maritime warnings are also in place along the coast of Almeria, Granada, and throughout the Strait of Gibraltar, with choppy seas and waves of 2-3 meters expected.

Despite the windy conditions, temperatures will soar to unseasonably warm levels across southern Spain, with thermometers expected to exceed 30-32C in some areas of Andalucia – well above average for late April.

??La semana a caballo entre abril y mayo comenzará con tiempo en general estable y ambiene cálido para la época: se superarán los 30-32 ºC en puntos del sur peninsular.



??A partir del miércoles, aún con incertidumbre, podrían llegar lluvias de la mano de una borrasca atlántica. pic.twitter.com/G4HORtOpVs — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) April 27, 2025

Weather experts are also monitoring a developing Atlantic storm system that threatens to bring significant rainfall from Wednesday onwards, coinciding with the start of the May bank holiday weekend when many will be traveling.

The approaching storm marks a dramatic shift from the current stable conditions, with meteorologists warning there is still uncertainty about exactly how much rain it will bring and which areas will be most affected.

Residents and visitors to the affected areas are advised to secure loose objects, exercise caution when driving, and stay informed about the latest weather updates as the situation evolves.