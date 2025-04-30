Ibiza’s opening weekend in Spain: Five narco arrests, police assaults, dangerous driving – and 76 people stopped with drugs

IBIZA’S legendary opening weekend has once again brought a flurry of crime, arrests and drug-related offences to the island.

The Guardia Civil confirmed that eight people were arrested during a large-scale security operation rolled out across the Balearic island to coincide with the start of the 2025 nightlife season.

The clampdown focused on the island’s main party hotspots and was launched to prevent drug trafficking, petty theft, violent incidents and other disruptions during one of the busiest weekends on the island’s calendar.

Of the eight individuals detained, five face charges linked to drug trafficking.

Two others were arrested for alleged assault on a police officer, serious resistance and reckless driving, while one person was taken into custody over an active warrant for their arrest.

An officer carries out a vehicle check with a sniffer dog. (credit: Guardia Civil)

The police also issued 76 fines to individuals caught in possession of small amounts of illegal substances on public streets.

In total, officers carried out over 100 vehicle checks and identified more than 200 people as part of the island-wide operation.

Seized substances included cocaine, marijuana, ecstasy, crystal meth, ketamine, tusi – also known as pink cocaine – and nitrous oxide.

The operation was strengthened by specialist units from the Agrupacion de Reserva y Seguridad (ARS), deployed from Valencia to support local forces.

These teams are trained in crowd control and managing large-scale events, and are frequently called in to help police major festivals and club openings on the island.

Despite the wave of arrests and seizures, the Guardia Civil said the weekend had unfolded without serious incidents.

“Everything is proceeding completely normally,” the force said in a statement, adding that the heightened police presence would remain in place in the coming days as more venues open their doors for the summer season.

Ibiza’s opening weekend marks the unofficial start of the European clubbing calendar, attracting party-goers from across the world.