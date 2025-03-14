Locals block Ibiza beauty spot with BOULDERS and ‘no entry’ signs to ward off ‘avalanche’ of polluting tourists

LOCAL residents in the Cala d’Hort de Sant Josep area of Ibiza have blocked access to famous viewpoints.

In order to combat the influx of tourists and preserve the area’s environment, private landowners have made it nearly impossible for tourists to reach the Es Vedra viewpoint and the historic Torre de Savinar.

They’ve strategically placed large boulders to obstruct unofficial parking areas and have erected ‘No Entry’ signs to deter visitors.

Es Vedra, an uninhabited limestone islet rising 413m above the Mediterranean, is renowned for its mythical allure and stunning sunsets.

Its breath-taking vistas have made it a magnet for tourists, leading to overcrowding and environmental degradation.

Large rocks and boulders now obstruct the car parks (credit: @jorgxplora).

Residents have reported a surge in illegal activities, including unauthorised alcohol sales, and unpermitted DJ performances.

Last summer, authorities even launched an investigation into an alleged illegal party involving renowned DJ Diplo at one of these sites.

Other annoyances for locals are wedding celebrations, commercial photo shoots, and various filming projects.

Frustrated by the lack of effective oversight, Ibizans have taken matters into their own hands.

They emphasise that their actions aim not to cause inconvenience but to prompt authorities to implement regulated parking, establish protected pathways, and create official viewpoints equipped with essential facilities like restrooms.

Torre de Savinar with Es Vedra in the background (credit: @ibizatravel).

The unregulated surge of visitors has also raised significant safety concerns.

There have been multiple incidents, including deaths, injuries, and emergency rescues at Es Vedra viewpoints in recent years, underscoring the need for structured management and safety protocols.