30 Apr, 2025
30 Apr, 2025 @ 11:20
Weather warning: Western Andalucia lashed with rain and yellow alerts – but will the May Day bank holiday be a wash out on the Costa del Sol?

by

AFTER a week of clear skies and soaring temperatures, the Costa del Sol is bracing for a wet May Day holiday weekend as an Atlantic storm system moves across the region.

Spain’s national weather agency AEMET has forecast rainfall beginning Wednesday (April 30) across Cadiz province, with yellow alerts for Sevilla, the Cadiz coast and parts of Huelva.

It will continue through most of the bank holiday, with the heaviest downpours for Malaga expected in western parts of the province.

The change in weather follows a period when thermometers topped 30C along the coast and comes just days after the nationwide power outage that left millions of Spaniards without communication for nearly 24 hours.

The week began with yellow warnings issued for strong winds and coastal phenomena across Malaga province. 

These weather alerts preceded the incoming Atlantic storm that will bring significant rainfall.

According to AEMET’s Malaga director Jesús Riesco, Wednesday will see the most substantial rainfall, particularly affecting western parts of the province including popular expat areas like Estepona, Marbella and Ronda.

“The eastern half of the province will experience lighter precipitation,” Riesco explained.

Thursday (May 1), the Workers’ Day public holiday, will bring ‘weak rainfall, more likely in the later hours of the day,’ while Friday morning will see scattered showers described as ‘insignificant’ by weather officials.

The forecast also warns of suspended dust particles causing hazy conditions (calima) due to a warmer air mass arriving from the south, though amounts are expected to be minimal.

Rain probability continues into Saturday (May 3) with light to moderate showers expected across the region, while Sunday currently shows no precipitation in the forecast.

Despite the rainfall, temperatures will remain relatively stable throughout the holiday period. 

Coastal areas will see a slight increase from Thursday, with Málaga capital expecting highs between 24-26C.

Inland destinations will maintain normal seasonal temperatures, with Antequera forecasting highs of 22-24C and Ronda expecting 20-22C.

Holiday makers and residents planning outdoor activities for the long weekend are advised to pack umbrellas and raincoats, particularly for events scheduled between Wednesday and Saturday.

