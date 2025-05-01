British woman dies in her room in famous Ibiza Rocks Hotel

A BRITISH woman has died at the famous Rocks Hotel on the Spanish sunshine island of Ibiza.

The 33-year-old died in her room at the party resort of San Antonio yesterday evening, according to the Daily Mail.

Local police and paramedics rushed to the hotel, situated just metres from one of the world’s most famous sunsets, after the alarm was raised around 6.30pm.

The tourist went into cardiac arrest, with paramedics spending 40 minutes practicing CPR on her to try and revive the woman.

She was declared dead at the scene after efforts to save her life proved unsuccessful.

The Guardia Civil has opened an investigation into her death, but local sources say that there is no evidence that points to the death being suspicious.

Local reports said that the woman suffered from health problems and had an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, a small battery-powered device fitted under the collarbone to monitor heart beats and treat abnormal heart rhythms using electric impulses.

The Ibiza Rocks Hotel was the scene of an earlier tragedy on Sunday when a 19-year-old Italian tourist of Turkish origin plunged to her death from the fourth-floor.

She is said to have tried to reach her room via a balcony from a shared area of the hotel after realising she didn’t have her key card when she lost her footing and fell.