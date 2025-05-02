Audrey Fang murder suspect faces deportation from Spain

A MAN accused of murdering fellow-Singapore national Audrey Fang in Spain faces deportation and the death penalty, if convicted in his home country.

The Policia Nacional wants Mitchell Ong, 44, expelled because he was in Spain illegally plus a decade-long ban slapped on him returning.

The suspect is currently in custody at Sangonera prison in Murcia.

VICTIM, AUDREY FANG

A private prosecution on behalf of the Fang family supports the police request which means Ong would face trial in Singapore and a potential death sentence if found guilty.

He has been accused of killing Audrey Fang, 39, in April 2024 when she was on holiday in Spain- staying at a Javea hotel on the Costa Blanca.

CCTV footage showed Ong pick her up outside the hotel.

Her body was discovered on April 10 dumped by a lorry park in Abanilla in Murcia- some 150 kms away.

Audrey had been stabbed over 30 times and Ong was arrested six days later in Alicante.

They were said to have had an ‘on-off’ relationship for over a decade.

Mitchell Ong’s lawyer, María Jesus Ruiz de Castañeda, said that any expulsion from Spain ‘violates essential principles of the rule of law and international treaties to which Spain has signed’.

She told La Opinion de Murcia that she has demanded the ‘immediate suspension’ of the expulsion order.

“He is immersed in active criminal proceeding where he must be tried with all procedural guarantees and his expulsion would mean an unacceptable circumvention of the Spanish judicial process.”

She added that a deportation ‘would be contrary to the European Convention on Human Rights and commitments assumed by Spain against capital punishment’.

Mitchell Ong has used his legal right to stay silent over the case, with prosecutors demanding that he face a murder charge.