Amanda Holden and Alan Carr’s Spanish villa transformation set to pay off nicely

OFFERS are already in for the once crumbling 100-year-old Granada townhouse renovated by Amanda Holden and Alan Carr for their BBC show Spanish Job.

The duo bought the house for just €65,000 but after transforming the property into a stunning home, they listed it on Rightmove through Granada Village & Country, asking for €245,000.

Amanda Holden and Alan Carr produced a renovation show in Spain together.

The property is now ‘under offer’ after just a month on the market, receiving 35 offers from around the world, reported the Manchester Evening News.

All profits from the sale will go to Comic Relief and Children in Need.

“We invited offers over €245,000 for the property, allowing demand to settle the final value of the house,” director of Granada Village & Country Ian Rutter told the Manchester Evening News.

“We always knew that the purchase price would be above market value, and it was clear that many of the potential buyers were very keen to support the two charities that will benefit from the proceeds of the sale”

The property, which was unoccupied for 35 years, was renovated with a Moorish-themed interior. Special touches include handpicked kitchen tiles from the local Bert & May factory in nearby Cabra and a hand-moulded ceiling inspired by Granada’s Alhambra Palace.

Renovating the property was not without controversy though. Holden claimed she took 28 flights during the making of the show, just as the BBC revealed its new Climate Transition Plan, aiming to reach net zero by 2050.

The show was broadcasted in BBC1, filmed between March and September last year.

