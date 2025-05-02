Brit mystery as tourist vanishes in Spain

THE family of a British man are very worried after he failed to catch his flight home from Alicante airport three days ago.

An appeal has been launched through a Facebook-post to find Tim Wager, aged 39.

“Tim arrived at Alicante Airport at 9pm near the Bus Stop/Taxi Ranks,” the post said.

“His phone was tracked up to this point. His family presumed he left his phone on a bus or taxi and thought he was flying back.”

“The last location of his phone was back in Benidorm, Tim can be vulnerable when drinking,” the post continued.

A family member told a local Benidorm group on Facebook that Tim was staying at the BH Los Angeles Hotel.

“He’s travelling alone and is most likely to be found in or around the area of Alicante airport.”

Some commenters under the Facebook-post have given a little more information, with one person saying that he saw ‘someone quite similar’ drinking wine outside the airport.

Other people who are travelling to the airport in the coming days say that they will keep an eye out for him.