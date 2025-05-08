Horror in the Canary Islands: Remains of dismembered Colombian woman found on beach

A BAR owner has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s dismembered body was found on a popular tourist beach in Gran Canaria.

The Colombian victim, 41, was stabbed in the neck before the killer tried to dismember the body, according to the police.

Her body was dumped on the popular San Andres beach after an attempt was made to dispose of the body elsewhere, and found by a passerby.

The victim Triana Arias. (Photo: Facebook)

The woman texted a friend to say that she was going to a party, that was the last time anything was heard of her.

The bar where the owner was arrested was sealed off with police tape and was locked down by armed police.

A police search has been conducted at his house, and is due to appear before court in the coming days.