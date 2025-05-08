8 May, 2025
8 May, 2025 @ 16:16
Malaga leads Andalucia with five new Blue Flag beaches – while Sotogrande gets its first

Club 200 Restaurant beach front
Mijas´ Calahonda Beach has joined the Blue Flag ranks this summer. Credit: Restaurante Club 200

SWIMMERS in Malaga will be spoiled for choice on where to enjoy the azure Mediterranean waters this summer, with the province gaining five new Blue Flag beaches. 

This summer season, Malaga will have 45 beaches with the Blue Flag distinction, with Carvajal (Benalmádena), Los Monteros (Marbella), Calahonda (Mijas), La Carihuela (Torremolinos), and Las Dunas (Torrox) the new additions.

At Carvajal you’ll find dark sand, calm waters and top-quality seafood restaurants nearby.

Marbella’s LosMonteros beach is 450 metres of gorgeous golden sand. With a shallow depth, it’s a great choice for beach days with your young family.

Calahonda has crystal-clear waters and Carihuela beach, over two kilometres long is Torremolino’s longest beach so you’re sure to find a spot to lounge and sunbathe.

Torrebermeja-Santa Ana beach in Benalmádena has lost the distinction this year, however.

Andalusia has 138 Blue Flags this year, continuing to rise each year. In Cádiz, the beach of Puerto de Sotogrande, in San Roque joins the Blue Flag ranks.

The global Blue Flag awards, launched in 1987, recognise the quality of water, general facilities and good environmental management. Spain’s Blue Flag total is 642 for 2025.

