GUIRI ARMY: Half dozen fabulous foreigners are recognised during Europe Day celebrations in Marbella

A LEGION of guiris have been awarded for their ‘indispensable’ hard work in Marbella.

The group of business owners, from half a dozen countries, were celebrated during a Europe Day event on Friday.

Just some of the thousands of foreign entrepreneurs – from 170 nationalities, who live in the resort – they were championed for their long successful careers.

In particular, the event organised by the Delegation of Foreign Residents, celebrated the amount of ‘riqueza’ and, most importantly, jobs they had brought to Marbella.

Two of the biggest employers singled out, AnyTech 365 and the La Sala Group, employ well over 600 workers between them – the majority Spanish.

Both company’s bosses, Janus Nielsen and Ian Radford were there to pick up awards.

Janus Nielsen of AnyTech365 receives his award from Marbella council’s Remedios Bocanegra

Dane Nielsen, has lived in the resort for 20 years, and came initially ‘to play golf’ he admitted to the audience.

His digital security company, AnyTech365, is one of the biggest in Europe now with four offices, two on the Costa del Sol.

He told the Olive Press: “We’ve probably paid over 100 million euros in social security, yet haven’t taken a single euro in grants.”

He added: “But despite paying a fortune in taxes, Marbella is a great place to live and has been a big supporter of our business as we’ve grown over the last decade.”

He continued: “Marbella simply wanted to offer something different than just golf, restaurants and vacations, so it became possible for us to become an international company from here.”

The businessman, who divides his time between his home in the Sierra Blanca and Ibiza, has recently opened new call centres in Morocco and Bulgaria.

One of the main rivals in terms of employment size is Sala Group, which currently has five businesses in Marbella.

Ian Radford from Sala Group also picked up an award on Europe Day

Foreign residents department boss Remedios Bocanegra explained how owner Radford had arrived in Marbella in 1989 at just 20 years old to win the Andalucia squash title.

The Brit had previously represented the UK at various padel tournaments in the country.

“And then he dedicated years to organizing and bringing lots of football teams from Scandinavia for winter training in Marbella,” she said, before he opened his first restaurant La Sala Beach.

“It’s been a busy, hectic couple of decades,” he told the Olive Press. “I’m sure we have brought something exciting to Marbella and we’ve certainly created a lot of jobs.”

Speaking in excellent Spanish as he accepted the award he told the event: “Marbella is a fantastic place that has just kept getting better and better.”

Also celebrated at the Europe Day bash was the boss of dynamic coworking centre, The Pool, Fredrik Bage.

The Swede, who went to school in Marbella and later took holidays in the resort, explained how they had seen a big demand for such a centre, opened on the Golden Mile, two years ago.

“I’m really happy that the town hall has identified us for our project,” he explained.

“We’ve already got 39 nationalities working with us, with an even balance of men and women and including Spanish.”

He continued: “We are working to change Marbella for people who are working here all year around. It’s not just for tourism, the technology industry is also benefitting.”

Another winner of an award was Alina Asipian, from the Savia Organic Salon, in San Pedro, and behind numerous beauty salons around the resort for two decades.

The businesswoman told the Olive Press: “I’m really honoured to win this award.”

Also winning awards was the Norwegian company Antima, as well as the recently set up Forum Marbella on the Golden Mile.

The event began with an all female choir, singing Bridge over Troubled Water, some 11 of Choir Andaluz’s 23 members.

Its founder Steve Marks was later surprised with an award of his own.

As Remedios Bocanegra concluded: “Marbella is a cosmopolitan city and a true reflection of the cultural richness and diversity of our continent.”