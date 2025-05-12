Love-hug thieves jailed after wave of tourist robberies in Spain

A MAN and a woman- both aged 38- have been arrested by the Guardia Civil over a wave of ‘hugging’ robberies on Costa Blanca streets.

The majority of love-hug cases sees suspects get bail, only to reoffend again.

This time, a Denia court ordered the couple to be jailed ahead of their trial.

They are accused of stealing high-end watches and jewellery worth over €140,000 from tourists and elderly people in six robberies carried out in just a month.

The robbery technique involved the woman giving a bear-hug embrace to a victim after asking for information.

She’d then snatch any valuables before running off to her friend in a waiting car.

They came unstuck in Calpe on May 1, when a Guardia Civil patrol spotted their vehicle driving around suspiciously at a very low speed.

The two occupants were seen eyeing up elderly people as potential targets.

They were pulled over and officers discovered the car had been linked to previous crimes.

The couple were also wanted in connection with a robbery committed a few weeks ago in Marbella.

As the officers proceeded to arrest them, they were told that minutes earlier in Calpe, the hugger-muggers had stolen two gold chains from a tourist.

Similar crimes were identified from April involving the duo in Javea, Pilar de la Horadada, La Nucia, and Pedreguer.