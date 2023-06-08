A ‘love hug’ robber and her getaway driver have been arrested in Elche after an elderly woman had a gold chain snatched in broad daylight.

The man and woman, aged 27 and 30, and of Romanian nationality operated all over Spain with the Policia Nacional saying they committed a ‘multitude’ of identical crimes.

A Girona court had issued an arrest warrant against the woman, who was jailed after appearing before an Elche judge.

The robber came unstuck in the Carrus area of the city when she approached an elderly woman and started to give her hugs and kisses.

The victim would have none of it and tried to push her away, but in the ensuing struggle, the thief removed her gold chain.

As the robber ran away, the old lady shouted for help and a passer-by spotted the aggressor fleeing in a car driven by her partner.

Extensive information provided by the victim and witnesses allowed the police to quickly intercept the vehicle which was trying to exit Elche.

It was discovered that just hours earlier, the couple had struck a few kilometres away at Arenales del Sol where they stole a €7,000 gold watch from an elderly woman.

As reported by the Olive Press on Monday, the Policia Nacional revealed that they had arrested another Romanian woman in the Alicante area who led a ‘love hug’ gang that travelled around eastern Spain.

She was jailed after nine previous arrests and had warrants issued against her by courts in Malaga(three warrants), Fuengirola, Roquetas de Mar, Torrevieja, and Manzanares.

Her crimes were committed between 2015 and 2023.

READ MORE: