WATCH: Diplomatic storm after Spanish police beat group of Colombians in Valencia

A DIPLOMATIC storm has been brewing after a video appeared showing Spanish police officers beating a group of Colombian migrants with their batons.

“I demand an apology from the Spanish government,” said Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro in a post on X.

The video, filmed from a balcony, shows a Colombian woman being thrown on the ground, beaten, handcuffed and then dragged away by officers.

READ MORE: ‘Kamikaze’ driver arrested twice in three days for driving on wrong side of motorway in Spain – Olive Press News Spain

According to reports on the video, the woman was the 26-year-old Layli Colorado who has been living in Spain for three and a half years.

La sociedades blancas europeas y norteamericanas en lugar de priorizar la lucha contra la crisis climática, han iniciado es un programa de progroms contra la migración.



Por eso ascienden los fascismos y la represión en sus propios paises y la agresión y las guerras contra… pic.twitter.com/5qaDXVU1Mb — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) May 20, 2025

She said that she refused to identify herself when the police asked her who she was, after they were doing an intervention for knife threats in a restaurant.

When Colorado refused to identify herself, she said that she was ‘pushed to the ground’ by an officer and subsequently beaten.

READ MORE: WATCH: Manchester United and Spurs hooligans clash in Spain ahead of Europa League final – Olive Press News Spain

The woman was screaming because she was concerned about her three-year-old son, who was with her.

Her family saw her getting thrown to the ground, and wanted to help her, leading to them getting beaten as well.

What turned into an intervention for a knife threat, led to multiple people getting beaten and arrested.