21 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 May, 2025 @ 13:30
···
1 min read

WATCH: Diplomatic storm after Spanish police beat group of Colombians in Valencia

by

A DIPLOMATIC storm has been brewing after a video appeared showing Spanish police officers beating a group of Colombian migrants with their batons.

“I demand an apology from the Spanish government,” said Colombia’s president, Gustavo Petro in a post on X.

The video, filmed from a balcony, shows a Colombian woman being thrown on the ground, beaten, handcuffed and then dragged away by officers. 

READ MORE: ‘Kamikaze’ driver arrested twice in three days for driving on wrong side of motorway in Spain – Olive Press News Spain

According to reports on the video, the woman was the 26-year-old Layli Colorado who has been living in Spain for three and a half years. 

She said that she refused to identify herself when the police asked her who she was, after they were doing an intervention for knife threats in a restaurant. 

When Colorado refused to identify herself, she said that she was ‘pushed to the ground’ by an officer and subsequently beaten. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Manchester United and Spurs hooligans clash in Spain ahead of Europa League final – Olive Press News Spain

The woman was screaming because she was concerned about her three-year-old son, who was with her.

Her family saw her getting thrown to the ground, and wanted to help her, leading to them getting beaten as well. 

What turned into an intervention for a knife threat, led to multiple people getting beaten and arrested.

Tags:

Related Articles

Dylan Wagemans

Dylan Wagemans is a student of International Journalism from Belgium.
He's working as an intern at The Olive Press newspaper.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Portocristo / Port de Manacor - € 275
Previous Story

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Portocristo / Port de Manacor – € 275,000

Next Story

British tourist, 68, dies in Spain three months after being ‘sucker punched on a night out’

Latest from Crime & Law

Go toTop