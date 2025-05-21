21 May, 2025
Subscribe
Login
My Account
21 May, 2025 @ 13:05
1 min read

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Portocristo / Port de Manacor – € 275,000

by
3 bedroom Flat for sale in Portocristo / Port de Manacor - € 275

Exclusive opportunity in Porto Cristo! Stunning apartment with sea views and terrace – just 3 minutes from the beach. Welcome to your future coastal retreat on the beautiful island of Mallorca! This stylish 90 m² apartment is located in one of Porto Cristo's most sought-after areas – just a short stroll from the sea and close to all essential amenities. The layout is both practical and inviting: 3 cozy bedrooms, a bright and spacious living-dining area with a fireplace, a fully integrated open-plan kitchen, and a complete bathroom – everything you need for comfortable living. The… See full property details

Flat

Portocristo / Port de Manacor, Majorca

  3 beds

  2 baths

€ 275,000

3 bedroom Flat for sale in Portocristo / Port de Manacor - € 275,000



Tags:

Related Articles

thinkSPAIN

Set-up in 2003, thinkSPAIN is the world's most visited international homebuyer focused Spanish property portal based in Spain. Over 2,000 agents and owners advertise 250,000+ properties on thinkSPAIN. www.thinkspain.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Russia's dirty war comes to Spain as pro-Moscow Ukrainian is gunned down by Madrid school
Previous Story

Russia’s dirty war comes to Spain: Pro-Moscow Ukrainian is gunned down outside exclusive Madrid school

Next Story

WATCH: Diplomatic storm after Spanish police beat group of Colombians in Valencia

Latest from Featured Property

Go toTop