21 Jul, 2025
21 Jul, 2025 @ 13:00
·
1 min read

WATCH: Man rescued attempting to reach Spain from Africa in just an inflatable ring 

by

A YOUNG man had the blessing of a saint after he was rescued from the Mediterranean sea 20km off the Costa del Sol.

Rescuers were astonished to realise he was attempting to cross the Strait of Gibraltar equipped with nothing more than an inflatable ring, flippers and a wetsuit.

The extraordinary rescue unfolded on July 16 when passengers aboard a sailing boat bound for the Balearic Islands spotted what they initially thought was a fish or bird floating south of Benalmádena.

It was only when they looked through binoculars that they realised it was a person struggling in the water.

YouTube video

The sailboat’s crew immediately pulled the man aboard and alerted Spain’s maritime rescue service. 

He was found wearing a wetsuit and carrying the basic equipment that had apparently sustained him during his perilous journey across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Witnesses said the rescued man barely spoke during his time on the boat, remaining wrapped in blankets despite being given dry clothes, water and a warm drink.

The timing of his rescue proved fortuitous, as July 16 marks La Virgen del Carmen, the patron saint of the sea. 

The religious celebration significantly increases boat traffic along the Costa del Sol, providing the man with a greater chance of being spotted.

The rescued man was eventually transferred to Malaga port, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

