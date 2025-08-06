1550 people evacuate as fire ravages the Tarifa

AS fire ravages Tarifa, 1550 people have evacuated, along with 5000 cars, while firefighters continue to work towards extinguishing the flames.

Though the cause of the fire remains unknown, it broke out at the Torre de la Peña campsite. Investigations regarding the fire’s origins are currently ongoing.

Of the 1550 who have evacuated, 92 were rehoused in public facilities. Since the area becomes a holiday destination during the summer season, overcrowding due to tourism also remains a concern.

On Wednesday, two planes and several helicopters were deployed for use in extinguishing efforts, as reported by the Minister for the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue, and Administrative Simplification, Antonio Sanz.

Sanz said that ‘this is not the time for onlookers’ and urged people to avoid the area. He also said that the eastern and northern flanks of the fire still have ‘considerable activity.’

The regional government is requesting patience from those who were evacuated, and has praised the overnight work required to manage the situation.

Currently, the fire is in operational status 1, as 11 groups of forest firefighters, four operations technicians, two environmental agents, one supervisory technician, a director of the Cádiz Police Department, and six fire engines work toward extinguishing the fire.

Click here to read more Cadiz News from The Olive Press.