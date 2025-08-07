Brit tourist, 16, arrested in Spain’s Tenerife over ‘attempted hotel sex attack’

A 16-YEAR-OLD British tourist has been arrested by police in Tenerife on suspicion of typing to rape a fellow Brit holidaymaker.

The male teenager is accused of entering the 22-year-old victim’s hotel room and forcing himself on her.

According to detectives, he fled to a different hotel after she resisted and screamed loudly.

The unnamed Brit had been holidaying with his family in the popular resort of Playa de Las Americas, but has now been remanded to a juvenile detention center and cannot leave the island pending an ongoing investigation.

A spokesperson for the Policia Nacional said: “Officers have arrested a minor aged 16 as the alleged author of an attempted sex attack on July 31 at a hotel in the municipality of Arona.

“The quick work of officers led to his rapid location and arrest, preventing the possibility of further attacks.

READ MORE: No filter for fines: Tenerife in Spain declares war on eco-wrecking social media influencers

The incident occurred in Playa de las Americas, Tenerife, according to local police. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

“The incident occurred at the door of one of the rooms of the hotel where the victim, aged 22, was approached by an individual who managed to sneak in behind her.

“She resisted, screaming to raise the alarm, and managing to prevent the attacker from closing the door behind him, who reacted by fleeing the scene.

“The attack happened in daylight hours in a busy part of the hotel.

“CCTV cameras enabled the officers to reconstruct the events of that day and follow the suspect’s movements so they could locate and arrest him at the pool of a nearby hotel.

“He was a guest there and on holiday with his family. The youngster was handed over to a youth court judge.

“Given the severity of the allegations against him, he was remanded to a youth detention centre where he will remain in custody, without being afforded the possibility of leaving the island.”

Click here to read more Spain News from The Olive Press.