7 Aug, 2025
7 Aug, 2025 @ 15:55
Entertainment giants Disney set to stream Spanish football matches in UK

by

AMERICAN media giants Disney are in advanced talks to broadcast Spanish top-flight football matches in the UK and Ireland.

Currently, pay-television company Premier Sports are La Liga’s main broadcaster in the UK, but Disney could soon show one match a week on their streaming service, Disney+, according to reports.

Premier Sports would continue to screen more than 300 live matches per season, but executives hope showing matches on Disney+ will help to boost the league’s popularity, allowing youngsters to watch stars such as Jude Bellingham, Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe and Marcus Rashford.

The matches would also be shown in slots that do not frequently clash with games from England’s Premier League.

The proposed deal would be worth less than €20m a year, a source told the Financial Times

The move would be Disney’s most significant expansion into sports yet, having already agreed to broadcast the UEFA Women’s Champions League next season. 

In 2023-24, La Liga clubs made almost €1.8 billion in broadcasting income.

Only the Premier League makes more from its television rights, raking in €3.8 billion last season. 

