Irish teens arrested for brutal assault on elderly tourist and his grandson in Mallorca

TWO teenage Irish tourists were jailed and then bailed after a brutal attack on a 71-year-old man and his grandson, 20, in Santa Ponsa, Mallorca.

The victims- also Irish- were assaulted after an incident in a tattoo parlour on Calle Ramon de Montcada in the early hours of last Thursday morning.

The Diario de Mallorca newspaper reported that two 18-year-old men went into the premises and started threatening customers and staff for no reason.

PART OF CALLE RAMON DE MONTCADA

Among the clients was the elderly Irish man and his grandson who they challenged to a fight but ignored the provocation.

Employees managed to get rid of the teenagers but they stayed outside for around 40 minutes waiting for them- along with six other youths who were friends of theirs.

When the Irish man and his grandson left to go home to their rental apartment, the group followed them.

The grandson then told them to leave them alone but the two teens who had been in the shop, then went into a frenzied assault.

The 71-year-old victim needed emergency surgery after suffering serious facial fractures while his grandson lay unconscious for several minutes due to the severity of the blows he received.

The attack happened right outside the entrance to a fast food restaurant with many witnesses- some of whom called the police.

A Calvia Policia Local patrol was soon at the scene and found the two victims lying on the ground.

Officers radioed descriptions of the attackers who were located just minutes later and arrested before being transferred to the custody of the Guardia Civil.

The grandfather and grandson were taken to hospital in Palma, with the 20-year-old discharged later in the day.

A Palma court jailed the two Irish teens for six hours until they raised bail of €2,000.

It’s not known whether they had their passports removed or have left Mallorca over a week after the assault.

