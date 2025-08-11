Light plane crashes and explodes in flames- killing two people in Valencia

THE son of a former Valencian Finance Minister died in a light aircraft crash on Saturday.

Two men lost their lives after the accident at around 11.25am, shortly after the plane left Requena aerodrome in Valencia province.

The craft ended up being largely burned out in a field between Los Isidros and Los Duques off the N-332 highway.

The Guardia Civil and the Civil Aviation Accident team are leading investigations.

The deceased men have been named as lawyer, Antonio Birlanga Blanquer, 58, who was the son of Antonio Birlanga Casanova- the Valencia region’s very first Finance Minister between 1982 and 1993.

The pilot was businessman Narciso Martinez Peñalver- aged in his 70s- with many flight hours under his belt and a former member of the Requena aerodrome club.

Both lived locally and were seen having something to eat at the aerodrome at around 11.00am.

It’s the eleventh light plane accident in the Valencian Community since 2000 to involve at least one fatality.

