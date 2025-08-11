11 Aug, 2025
11 Aug, 2025 @ 10:37
2 mins read

More parts of Spain under red alert as heat wave peaks TODAY with highs of 42C in these regions

by

SPAIN’S weather forecaster has issued red weather warnings for two more regions as a punishing heatwave continues to grip huge swathes of the country.

Interior areas of Gipuzkoa in the Basque country and the Ribera del Ebro region of Zaragoza are now under the highest ‘red alert’ level, with temperatures expected to exceed 40C and 42C respectively. 

Officials have warned of ‘extraordinary danger’ as the extreme heat poses serious health risks.

The heatwave, which began on August 3, is set to persist until Wednesday, with today expected to be the most scorching. 

A high-pressure system has trapped hot, dry air across the Peninsula and Canaries, creating what meteorologists describe as a ‘stationary’ weather pattern that shows little sign of immediate change.

Temperatures are forecast to soar above 42C in the lower Guadalquivir valley, whilst the Ebro valley and northeastern depressions could also breach this dangerous threshold. 

Much of inland Spain will swelter under temperatures of 37-39C, with the heat extending to areas around the Júcar and Segura rivers and even reaching the interior of the Basque Country.

The Canary Islands are experiencing their own peak conditions, with the archipelago shrouded in significant haze alongside the extreme heat. 

Interior areas of the eastern islands could see mercury levels hit 40-42C, with similar conditions possible in the Anaga massif. 

Even coastal areas won’t escape, as nighttime temperatures refuse to drop below 25C on southern slopes, climbing above 30C in parts of Gran Canaria’s interior.

Night-time relief remains elusive across much of Spain, with minimum temperatures staying above 22-25C in the southern half of the Peninsula, Mediterranean coastlines, the Ebro valley and northeastern depressions. 

This lack of cooling poses additional health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

The northern coast, previously spared from the worst of the heat, is now seeing temperatures climb as southerly winds take hold. 

Areas that typically enjoy cooler summer weather are recording highs of 34-36C, with interior valleys of the Cantabrian region particularly affected.

Some respite may come in the form of afternoon thunderstorms across northern mountain areas, though these could bring their own hazards including very strong wind gusts and localised downpours. 

The storms add uncertainty to temperature predictions but may provide temporary relief from the stifling conditions.

Meteorologists expect the heat to begin easing gradually from Wednesday, starting in northwestern areas including Galicia. 

However, given the extreme temperatures reached during the episode, some regions may still meet heatwave criteria even as conditions start to improve.

The weather service maintains an 80% probability rating for the continued extreme conditions, urging residents and visitors to take precautions including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and checking on vulnerable neighbours and relatives.

Walter Finch

Walter Finch, who comes from a background in video and photography, is keen on reporting on and investigating organised crime, corruption and abuse of power. He is fascinated by the nexus between politics, business and law-breaking, as well as other wider trends that affect society.
Born in London but having lived in six countries, he is well-travelled and worldly. He studied Philosophy at the University of Birmingham and earned his diploma in journalism from London's renowned News Associates during the Covid era.
He got his first break in the business working on the Foreign News desk of the Daily Mail's online arm, where he also helped out on the video desk.
He then decided to escape the confines of London and returned to Spain in 2022, having previously lived in Barcelona for many years.
He took up up a reporter role with the Olive Press Newspaper and today he is based in La Linea de la Concepcion at the heart of a global chokepoint and crucial maritime hub, where he edits the Olive Press Gibraltar edition.
He is also the deputy news editor across all editions of the newspaper.

