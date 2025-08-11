More parts of Spain under red alert as heat wave peaks TODAY with highs of 42C in these regions

SPAIN’S weather forecaster has issued red weather warnings for two more regions as a punishing heatwave continues to grip huge swathes of the country.

Interior areas of Gipuzkoa in the Basque country and the Ribera del Ebro region of Zaragoza are now under the highest ‘red alert’ level, with temperatures expected to exceed 40C and 42C respectively.

Officials have warned of ‘extraordinary danger’ as the extreme heat poses serious health risks.

The heatwave, which began on August 3, is set to persist until Wednesday, with today expected to be the most scorching.

A high-pressure system has trapped hot, dry air across the Peninsula and Canaries, creating what meteorologists describe as a ‘stationary’ weather pattern that shows little sign of immediate change.

Temperatures are forecast to soar above 42C in the lower Guadalquivir valley, whilst the Ebro valley and northeastern depressions could also breach this dangerous threshold.

Much of inland Spain will swelter under temperatures of 37-39C, with the heat extending to areas around the Júcar and Segura rivers and even reaching the interior of the Basque Country.

The Canary Islands are experiencing their own peak conditions, with the archipelago shrouded in significant haze alongside the extreme heat.

Interior areas of the eastern islands could see mercury levels hit 40-42C, with similar conditions possible in the Anaga massif.

Even coastal areas won’t escape, as nighttime temperatures refuse to drop below 25C on southern slopes, climbing above 30C in parts of Gran Canaria’s interior.

Night-time relief remains elusive across much of Spain, with minimum temperatures staying above 22-25C in the southern half of the Peninsula, Mediterranean coastlines, the Ebro valley and northeastern depressions.

This lack of cooling poses additional health risks, particularly for vulnerable populations including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

The northern coast, previously spared from the worst of the heat, is now seeing temperatures climb as southerly winds take hold.

Areas that typically enjoy cooler summer weather are recording highs of 34-36C, with interior valleys of the Cantabrian region particularly affected.

Some respite may come in the form of afternoon thunderstorms across northern mountain areas, though these could bring their own hazards including very strong wind gusts and localised downpours.

The storms add uncertainty to temperature predictions but may provide temporary relief from the stifling conditions.

Meteorologists expect the heat to begin easing gradually from Wednesday, starting in northwestern areas including Galicia.

However, given the extreme temperatures reached during the episode, some regions may still meet heatwave criteria even as conditions start to improve.

The weather service maintains an 80% probability rating for the continued extreme conditions, urging residents and visitors to take precautions including staying hydrated, avoiding outdoor activities during peak hours, and checking on vulnerable neighbours and relatives.

