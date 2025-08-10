Dubai prince’s €160M ‘Dolphin Yacht’ turns heads as it docks in Spain’s Malaga

BLING on the water is back in Malaga – and this time it’s on a whole new level.

The yacht Yas, owned by Dubai’s crown prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum – better known as Fazza – has moored up in the Costa del Sol capital, attracting crowds of curious onlookers at Muelle Uno.

Nicknamed the ‘dolphin yacht’ thanks to its curvy, marine-inspired shape, this floating palace measures 141 metres long and is kitted out with everything a billionaire could dream of – including a helipad, multiple pools, a spa, bars, and blue-tinted glass walls.

With enough room for over 100 people, between guests and crew, and an estimated price tag of €160 million, the Yas has a surprising past. It was originally built in 1978 as a Dutch Navy frigate called the HNLMS Piet Hein. It was later transformed by shipbuilders Abu Dhabi Mar into a mega-yacht, replacing the steel military structure with a sleek composite superstructure to create a vessel fit for royalty.

The minimalistic yet ultra-chic interiors are the work of Pierrejean Vision Design Studio, though little else is known about the yacht’s lavish innards – Fazza keeps his luxury lifestyle tightly under wraps.

It’s unclear how long the Yas will remain docked in Málaga, or what the purpose of this visit is – but it’s not its first time here. Locals may remember its past stopovers in 2015, 2022, 2023, and 2024 – with each arrival sparking plenty of buzz.

With an estimated personal fortune of €400 million, the thrill-seeking prince is no stranger to global headlines, often spotted skydiving, racing horses or living it up in style.

